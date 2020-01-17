iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.60 and last traded at $111.59, approximately 95,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,225,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.50.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.