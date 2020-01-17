iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after buying an additional 210,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 199,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,818,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,307,000 after buying an additional 195,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,505 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.779 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

