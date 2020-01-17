iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,408,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.50. 4,982,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,130. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $262.26 and a twelve month high of $333.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

