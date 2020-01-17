iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Altium Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $45,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.62. 11,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,228. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.74 and a 12-month high of $209.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

