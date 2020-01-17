iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Trimmed by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $209.57. 1,823,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,228. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.74 and a 1 year high of $209.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.