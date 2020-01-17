iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.37

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

About iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

