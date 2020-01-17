iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $108.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

