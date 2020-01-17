iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Position Trimmed by Fis Group Inc.

Fis Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,833 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Fis Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,842,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,550,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,613,000 after acquiring an additional 215,444 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,317,000 after acquiring an additional 741,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 279,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,509. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.