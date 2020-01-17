iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.90

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and traded as high as $23.63. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 8,438 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

