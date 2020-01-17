iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 526,227 shares.The stock last traded at $48.06 and had previously closed at $48.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPP)

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.