iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Position Lessened by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for 1.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,165,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,828,000 after purchasing an additional 859,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,870,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,455,000 after purchasing an additional 441,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after purchasing an additional 213,556 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 661,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 101.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 484,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 244,051 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.