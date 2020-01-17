iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year High at $259.75

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $259.75 and last traded at $258.65, with a volume of 30294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.18.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.
About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
