iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year High at $259.75

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $259.75 and last traded at $258.65, with a volume of 30294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 230.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

