iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.08. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $138.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1535 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

