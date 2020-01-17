iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.51. 397,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $96.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

