iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.76. 249,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,045. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $105.33 and a 12-month high of $131.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average of $121.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

