iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $197.31 and last traded at $196.25, approximately 832 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.65.

