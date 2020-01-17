iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,282. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

