iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.08 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.77 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8862 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

