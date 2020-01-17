J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Stock Price Up 9.6%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) shares rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 14,701,475 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 11,287,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $245.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCP. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J C Penney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in J C Penney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new stake in J C Penney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,777 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

