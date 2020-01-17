Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.24. 16,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,925. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3,727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 61.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

