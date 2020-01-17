James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.12

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.12 and traded as high as $30.13. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 738,133 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion and a PE ratio of 52.12.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous interim dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.04%.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.