James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley cut shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 171,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. James River Group has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $55,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 428,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,001,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in James River Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in James River Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

