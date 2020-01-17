Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.67 to $16.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.57 to $19.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,324,000 after buying an additional 1,886,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,496,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.05. 9,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,243. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

