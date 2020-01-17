Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) to Hold

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 147 ($1.93). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 151 ($1.99).

LON PHP opened at GBX 160.32 ($2.11) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 160.40 ($2.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -18.86.

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

