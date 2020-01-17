Jefferies Financial Group Raises Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target to $130.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Dougherty & Co downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

NYSE:MED traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average of $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.73. Medifast has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $159.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Medifast had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,290,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 62,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Medifast by 114.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

