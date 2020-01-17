John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $15.00. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,436 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

