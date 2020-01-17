John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $15.00. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,436 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
