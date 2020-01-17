Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider John Walker Purchases 12 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider John Walker acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, with a total value of £350.40 ($460.93).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,872.76 ($37.79) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,942.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,041.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,727.42 ($35.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

