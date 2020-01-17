JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) Trading Down 1.9%

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.47), approximately 3,687 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.70 ($1.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 million and a PE ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

