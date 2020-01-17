JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 30,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,428,000 after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,470,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,312,065. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.