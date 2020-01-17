JTC (LON:JTC) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 417 ($5.49) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 401.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 372.13. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 272 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 440 ($5.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The company has a market cap of $475.66 million and a PE ratio of 32.83.

