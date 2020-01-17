Julia W. Mctavish Sells 9,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NWBI opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.65. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.30 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.