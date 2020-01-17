Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,450,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 16,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 20,685.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,775 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 622.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,754 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $14,399,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after acquiring an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $10,650,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

