Jupai (NYSE:JP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,044,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 534% from the previous session’s volume of 164,895 shares.The stock last traded at $1.67 and had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jupai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 29.62% and a negative net margin of 92.83%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jupai in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Jupai in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Jupai in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

