Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,053 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 4.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

TSN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.86. 2,663,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

