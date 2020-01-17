Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,600 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 137.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $234,552.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,353.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 320,736 shares of company stock worth $22,490,816 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.