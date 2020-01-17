Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.16.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.89. 1,801,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,446. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

