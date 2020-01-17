K-Bro Linen Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE KBL traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$41.32. 2,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,683. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$35.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.96 million and a P/E ratio of 44.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.48.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$43,555.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$300,087.36.

KBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 target price on K-Bro Linen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

