K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $36.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

LRN stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. 376,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,224. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. K12 has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.94 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in K12 in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 20.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 35.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 134,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

