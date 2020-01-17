Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 948.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666,525 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,067,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 170,439 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 93,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $309.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.