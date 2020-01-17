Kansas City Southern Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,632 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,185% compared to the average daily volume of 509 put options.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

KSU stock opened at $161.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.46. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $162.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

