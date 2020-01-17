Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Short Interest Update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 10,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $17.91. 86,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,549. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,510. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 613.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 88,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

