Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.91 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Kava has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $9.91 million and $3.99 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00012476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.22 or 0.03322023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kava Token Profile