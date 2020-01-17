KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Raised to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KZMYY. ValuEngine cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Get KAZ MINL PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.61. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.