Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. Kemper had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 135,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Kemper has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 65,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

