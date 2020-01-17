Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Short Interest Update

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 978,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

KMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 939.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 292,326 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,083. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

