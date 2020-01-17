Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

VOS has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.83 ($47.48).

ETR VOS opened at €40.90 ($47.56) on Friday. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a 1-year high of €44.85 ($52.15). The company has a market capitalization of $715.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

