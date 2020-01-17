KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPRUY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. KERING S A/ADR has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

