Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,450,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 39,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $136,890.00. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,709,245. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,631,000 after buying an additional 2,713,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,816,000 after buying an additional 6,128,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after buying an additional 203,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,255,000 after buying an additional 1,084,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

