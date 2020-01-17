Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,441.20

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,441.20 and traded as high as $1,551.00. Keywords Studios shares last traded at $1,543.00, with a volume of 142,249 shares trading hands.

KWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,511.67 ($19.89).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,445.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,423.80. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

