Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,441.20

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,441.20 and traded as high as $1,551.00. Keywords Studios shares last traded at $1,543.00, with a volume of 142,249 shares trading hands.

KWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,511.67 ($19.89).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,445.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,423.80. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

