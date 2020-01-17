Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $368.30 million, a P/E ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

